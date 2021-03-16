Watch: Animals get rescued by humans, video is heart-melting
Of the several heartwarming videos available on the Internet, those showcasing the rescue stories of animals can easily make one smile. If you’re someone for whom these videos are like a mood-lifter, then this video featuring some of the best animal rescues may be just the right one for you. We should warn you that the video may fill your heart with joy and make you reach for some tissues.
The video, which is a montage of several short clips, features varied animals stuck in some really tough spots. Fortunately, some kind-hearted humans can be seen helping them in the most careful way.
The video starts with a shot of a baby deer being rescued from a pool. However, the animal immediately jumps back into the water to enjoy swimming once again. The video goes on to show a duck, puppies and even a small hummingbird getting a helping hand from humans.
Take a look at the video to witness those wholesome moments:
Did the videos fill your heart with an unexpected joy too?
