Watch | Cop unleashes pepper spray like a boss on feisty ladies, leaves street brawl in tears

ByPaurush Omar
May 12, 2023 10:29 AM IST

In a scene straight out of an action movie, a viral video has taken the internet by storm, showcasing a group of feisty women engaged in a heated street brawl. However, the unexpected twist came when a cop strolled onto the scene, armed with an unconventional weapon: pepper spray.

Screen-grab from the video showing a group of women in a brawl.(Twitter)
The video shows the women exchanging blows and kicks when suddenly a cop appears on the scene. Without hesitation, the cop uses pepper spray to disperse the women, who can be seen coughing and struggling to get away from the stinging substance.

The incident, which has left netizens both bewildered and entertained, occurred in an undisclosed city. While the exact location remains a mystery, some eagle-eyed Twitter users have suggested that the brawl unfolded in the lively Westport District of Kansas City, Missouri.

Despite the controversy, the video has become an instant hit on social media, with many users sharing their thoughts on the incident. Some people have praised the cop for his quick thinking, while others have expressed concern about the safety of using pepper spray in crowded public spaces.

