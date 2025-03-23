Watch: Delhi woman pretends to be guest at 5-star hotel, enjoys free breakfast. Then…

A Delhi-based content creator almost got away with a free meal at a five-star hotel by pretending to be a guest, until her ploy was caught and she was forced to pay ₹3,600 for the meal she had just enjoyed. Nishu Tiwari dressed up in pyjamas and drove to a fancy hotel in the national capital, where she gave a fake room number to the staff and tricked them into leading her right to the breakfast buffet area. Nishu Tiwari walked into a 5-star hotel pretending to be a guest(Instagram/@inishutiwari)

Here, Tiwari and her team member enjoyed a huge breakfast and would have gotten away with it too - if not for her team member forgetting their phone inside the breakfast area. When staff called the room number provided by Tiwari, they realised they had been taken in. The Delhi woman was stopped and asked for an explanation, after which she then offered to pay for the breakfast.

“The hotel staff was laughing with us. They were also surprised to realise someone could trick them like this,” Tiwari told HT.com over a telephonic conversation.

How to get away with a free breakfast

According to Tiwari, the video is part of her ‘Unethical Life Hacks’ series where she tries things that fall in the moral grey area. Earlier this month, Tiwari and her team member dressed up in pyjamas and drove to a five-star hotel in Delhi’s posh Chanakyapuri area to see if they could get away with a free breakfast by pretending to be hotel guests.

To complete the deception, the content creator even carried a robe with her. Outside the five-star hotel’s breakfast area, she provided the number of a room where she was not actually staying.

In her video, Tiwari explained that she got a room number through a blog post on the hotel.

The hotel staff did not question her claims. Instead, she was led into the breakfast room, where she tucked into a full spread, not believing her luck. “Mujhe vishwas nahi ho raha ki ye hack sach mein kaam kar gaya (I can’t believe this hack actually worked),” she tells the camera at one point.

No such thing as a free breakfast

Tiwari told HT.com that her team member forgetting their phone inside led to their ploy being found out. Already out on the street after the successful scam, they had to turn back and return to the hotel. When staff asked her to confirm her room number, Tiwari told them 3206.

The staff then informed her that a guest by another name was staying in that room. Tiwari tried to play it off as an honest mistake, saying they had travelled to the wrong hotel. Admitting they were not guests at the hotel, the Delhi-based influencer ended up paying more than ₹3,600 for the meal.

The reactions

Her video prompted censure and amusement in equal measures.

“What type of joker are you?” asked one person. “Haha it was fun watching this,” another wrote.

“It is possible you might have made this video as a joke, but the people who are watching your video can get such idea. So why should we give such a message that people get inclined to do such things?” asked one Instagram user. “I did not find this video funny from any angle, I hope that your video did not send the wrong message to anyone, otherwise, many people get into trouble and such names also get spoiled.”

Some even raised doubts about the authenticity of the video, with one person writing: “You briefed the hotel about this reel isn’t? No hotel buffet or lounge allows video shoots like that.” Tiwari countered this by saying hotel staff does not stop people from filming themselves.