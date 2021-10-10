Home / Trending / Watch doggo's hilarious reaction on seeing itself on TV
trending

Watch doggo's hilarious reaction on seeing itself on TV

"Wait a minute…that’s me?!," reads the caption of the post.
The dog starts to bark after seeing itself on the TV screen.&nbsp;(Twitter/@fred035schultz)
The dog starts to bark after seeing itself on the TV screen. (Twitter/@fred035schultz)
Updated on Oct 10, 2021 06:24 PM IST
Copy Link
By Shreya Garg

A video which recently surfaced on Twitter showcases a dog witnessing a surreal moment. The clip involves the dog watching a cartoon on TV. It was posted a few hours ago, and has since then gained momentum.

"Wait a minute…that’s me?!," reads the caption of the post.

Though a short video, there's a chance it will bring about a smile on your face.

The video opens to show the dog watching a cartoon on TV. Amusingly, the dog finds itself on the TV screen. At first, it silently watches the cartoon showing it. However, a few seconds later, he takes a giant leap forward and starts to bark while looking at the TV screen.

Take a look at this funny video:

 

A video which recently surfaced on Twitter showcases a dog witnessing a surreal moment. The clip involves the dog watching a cartoon on TV. It was posted a few hours ago, and has since then gained momentum.

"Wait a minute…that’s me?!," reads the caption of the post.

Though a short video, there's a chance it will bring about a smile on your face.

The video opens to show the dog watching a cartoon on TV. Amusingly, the dog finds itself on the TV screen. At first, it silently watches the cartoon showing it. However, a few seconds later, he takes a giant leap forward and starts to bark while looking at the TV screen.

Take a look at this funny video:

https://twitter.com/fred035schultz/status/1446910841014599681?s=20|#+|

The video has been viewed over 88,000 times. It has also accumulated several comments. 'Is that me? Sooo sweet!," wrote one Twitter user with a heart emoticon. "Absolutely adorable," posted another. "He never knew he was a celebrity until he switched on the TV," wrote a third.

What are your thoughts on this video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dog video
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 10, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out