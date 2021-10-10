Watch doggo's hilarious reaction on seeing itself on TV

A video which recently surfaced on Twitter showcases a dog witnessing a surreal moment. The clip involves the dog watching a cartoon on TV. It was posted a few hours ago, and has since then gained momentum.

"Wait a minute…that’s me?!," reads the caption of the post.

Though a short video, there's a chance it will bring about a smile on your face.

The video opens to show the dog watching a cartoon on TV. Amusingly, the dog finds itself on the TV screen. At first, it silently watches the cartoon showing it. However, a few seconds later, he takes a giant leap forward and starts to bark while looking at the TV screen.

Take a look at this funny video:

A video which recently surfaced on Twitter showcases a dog witnessing a surreal moment. The clip involves the dog watching a cartoon on TV. It was posted a few hours ago, and has since then gained momentum.

"Wait a minute…that’s me?!," reads the caption of the post.

Though a short video, there's a chance it will bring about a smile on your face.

The video opens to show the dog watching a cartoon on TV. Amusingly, the dog finds itself on the TV screen. At first, it silently watches the cartoon showing it. However, a few seconds later, he takes a giant leap forward and starts to bark while looking at the TV screen.

Take a look at this funny video:

https://twitter.com/fred035schultz/status/1446910841014599681?s=20|#+|

The video has been viewed over 88,000 times. It has also accumulated several comments. 'Is that me? Sooo sweet!," wrote one Twitter user with a heart emoticon. "Absolutely adorable," posted another. "He never knew he was a celebrity until he switched on the TV," wrote a third.

What are your thoughts on this video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON