Watch how this cute little puppy ‘convinces’ its mom to go to a coffee shop

Pets have their own ways of trying to convince their parents to do things for them that they absolutely love. And while this convincing often happens in hilarious, non-verbal ways, this particular video that has been shared on Instagram, tries to make it quite funny and succeeds in doing so. The video opens to show how a cute and furry puppy can be seen looking directly into the camera and in turn, asking its pet mom if they can go to the coffee shop - Starbucks. There is a good chance that you will not only laugh out loud but also keep watching this video over and over again.

The video of this adorable dog then continues to show how the dog is ‘telling’ its mom that even though its dad says that there is always coffee at home, he wasn’t at home at the time. And this obviously served as the perfect excuse to go to the coffee shop with its mom and grab a pup cup. With over 29,000 followers, this dog video was shared on Instagram by a woman who goes by @britty_paige.

Take a look at the funny dog video below:

Posted on September 10, this video has almost 64,500 likes on it as of now.

“The ending is the best,” posted an Instagram user. “I love this so much, immaculate vibes,” shared another individual. “This made my day. ha ha,” admitted a third.