Watch: Isha Ambani spotted in 'colour-changing' Bentley Bentayga. It is worth Rs…

Celebrities have long been synonymous with luxury cars, and the Ambani family continues to lead the trend. Isha Ambani, the daughter of India’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani, was recently spotted in an ultra-luxurious Bentley Bentayga SUV. The vehicle, reportedly worth around ₹4 crore, boasts a standout feature—a special wrap that changes colour depending on the light. Isha Ambani spotted in ₹ 4 crore Bentley Bentayga with colour-changing wrap, sparking viral buzz. (YouTube/ Cars For You)

The sighting was captured in a video shared on Instagram by Cars For You. The clip, which quickly went viral with over nine million views, shows Isha seated inside the exquisite SUV as she departs from Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor’s residence.

Watch the clip here:

A luxurious ride catches netizens’ attention

Social media users were quick to share their thoughts on the extravagant vehicle. Many admired the car’s unique colour-changing wrap, while others marvelled at its exorbitant price tag. One user expressed envy, commenting, “This is beyond opulence; the Ambanis never fail to impress!” Another wrote, “A ₹4 crore car with colour-changing paint—only the Ambanis could pull this off.”

Some viewers were fascinated by the video’s details, with one user noting, “Even the car's interiors seem customised to perfection!” Others highlighted Isha’s understated elegance, saying, “She carries her wealth so gracefully!” A few also joked about the family’s collection, quipping, “The Ambanis probably need a separate parking lot just for their Bentleys.”

The Ambanis and their affinity for luxury cars

The Ambanis are renowned for their unmatched collection of luxury vehicles. Their fleet includes Rolls-Royce, Range Rover, and Mercedes-Benz cars, alongside private jets and helicopters.

Earlier this year, Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani’s wife, made headlines for purchasing a personalised Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII, valued at over ₹12 crore. This followed her acquisition of a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, gifted by Mukesh Ambani during last year’s Diwali celebrations.