Water cascades inside Hyderabad airport after torrential rain. Watch viral video

As Hyderabad is under the spell of heavy rains, the daily life of residents has come to a halt. The officials in the city have advised people to stay at home after numerous individuals got stuck in challenging situations such as water-blocked roads, heavy traffic, fallen trees and more. Due to the incessant rains, Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) also experienced a water leakage, making it difficult for people inside the airport to walk around. After the video went viral, the official X handle of RGIA also responded to it. The water leakage at the Hyderabad airport was confirmed by the authorities.

A video showcasing this water leakage was shared on X by the user Serish. The short video shows water falling down from the ceiling on the ground. The airport authorities have placed a barricade to prevent people from walking on the wet floor. As the water continued to fall, a small crowd gathered to witness the incident. (Also Read: Delhi Airport claims video of ‘waterfall’ at T-1 is old, woman who filmed it offers proof)

While sharing this video, Serish, in the caption of the post, wrote, "Hyderabad airport joins the leaky roof infrastructure party."

Watch the video here:

This post was shared on August 19. Since being posted, it has gained close to 21,000 views. The share also has numerous likes and comments.

X handle of RGIA took to the comments and wrote, "Thank you for highlighting the issue. The heavy rainfall led to an unusual water leakage in the terminal. Our technical team responded promptly and are working on resolving the issue. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused and assure you that our ground team is closely monitoring the situation." (Also Read: Delhi airport ‘waterfall’ draws sarcastic comparisons to Singapore Changi fountain)

Here's how others reacted to it:

An individual wrote, "It is the new extension of the terminal, which opened a year ago. Sadly, the new infra projects aren't robust yet."

Another X user, Gopinath, said, "What is this @RGIAHyd. I thought GMR would maintain some standards in construction. Seems like everyone doesn't maintain some safety and quality standards in construction. What if that roof collapsed, like what happened in the Delhi terminal? This is a new extension opened recently."