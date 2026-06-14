'We were still unloading luggage': Couple claims Uber driver left mid-ride in Pune

A couple’s ride to Pune railway station took an unexpected turn after they alleged that their Uber driver drove away while they were still unloading their luggage. The incident, shared on social media, quickly gained traction online, with users weighing in on it. What should have been an ordinary ride to the railway station quickly turned into a confusing situation for the couple.

Couple watches their cab drive away after luggage unloading in Pune. (Representational Image)

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The post was shared on X by user Radhika Bajaj, who described the experience in detail and tagged Uber for assistance. She wrote, “Pune cab drivers literally live in their own world. We booked a ride to the railway station, and while my husband and I were getting our luggage out, the driver just drove off the second we closed the trunk. We were literally shouting, ‘Bhaiya, ruko, payment karna hai,’ but he disappeared. @Uber please help us pay him! @Uber_Support.”

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Uber responds to the complaint

{{^usCountry}} Following the post, Uber responded to the user, expressing regret over the experience and asking for further details to look into the matter. The company said, “We are sorry to hear about the inconvenience caused. This is certainly not the experience we would want for our riders. If you would like us to review a specific trip, please share your contact details used to book the ride along with the date and time via direct message. We will follow up.” Internet reacts with mixed responses {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following the post, Uber responded to the user, expressing regret over the experience and asking for further details to look into the matter. The company said, “We are sorry to hear about the inconvenience caused. This is certainly not the experience we would want for our riders. If you would like us to review a specific trip, please share your contact details used to book the ride along with the date and time via direct message. We will follow up.” Internet reacts with mixed responses {{/usCountry}}

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The incident sparked a flurry of reactions online, with users debating how Uber’s payment system works and whether such a situation was even possible. One user commented, “Don’t worry, Uber will not allow you to book another ride until you clear your previous payment. They will automatically prompt you.”

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Another wrote, “In Uber, payment is usually processed in advance or linked to your account. The driver does get paid, but you cannot take another ride if there is any pending payment. Please check your app.”

A third user added a lighter take, saying, “Maybe he had an emergency and had to leave quickly. But don’t worry, you will have to clear the payment before your next booking anyway.”

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Others also urged caution, with one user asking, “Please check if all your belongings are safe. Sometimes things like phones or laptops get left behind in such situations.”