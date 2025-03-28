‘Well done Mum.’: Terrifying video shows mother’s quick reflexes saving daughters from snake

In a chilling incident caught on CCTV, a mother’s swift instincts helped rescue her two young daughters from a venomous snake that had entered their home. The video, which has gone viral with over 56 million views on X, captures the dramatic moment when the mother noticed the reptile and rushed to protect her children. The video amassed more than 56 million views. (X/@NoCapMediaa)

The footage begins with a seemingly normal scene in the foyer of a house, where the mother is seen standing with a cloth basket. Her two daughters are playing nearby, unaware of the lurking danger. Suddenly, she spots the snake slithering dangerously close to them. Overcome with panic, she flings the basket aside and springs into action.

Without wasting a second, she grabs one of her daughters and moves her to safety before turning her attention to the second child, who remains dangerously close to the snake. In a frantic yet controlled motion, she lifts the child just in time, preventing what could have been a tragic accident.

The harrowing clip has sparked a wave of reactions online, with many praising the mother’s courage and quick thinking. One user commented, "I don't know how the one girl didn't get bit? She was stepping on it?" Another wrote, “Height and loud noise are the only two genuine fears humans are born with; every other fear, be it of snakes, is learned and processed later in life via society. That’s why kids are chill.”

Another added, “Doesn’t look poisonous, However, Well done Mum.”

A user noted, “Sorry chat this is a harmless black NON venomous black snake. Most of those are actually good to have around as they kill rodents pests and repel venomous snakes.”

