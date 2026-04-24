‘Went in for a hike, got laid off’: Techie asked to resign at appraisal meeting

A contract employee’s request for a salary hike took a shocking turn when it resulted in an immediate layoff notice. After months of waiting to discuss a raise with their manager at a major semiconductor firm, the worker was caught off guard by a demand to resign. The company cited a "pay disparity" between the parent firm and the client as the reason. Now, the employee is seeking advice on Reddit on how to refuse the resignation and secure a fair severance package. The employee claimed that the appraisal meeting was long overdue. (Representative image). (Pexels)

“Went in for a call to discuss my hike, got laid off,” the employee wrote. The person added, “Just got laid off. I had a call with my manager for my hike, that had been pending for a few months now. To my surprise, I was asked to resign and look for opportunities elsewhere.”

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The individual continued, “I work on contract with a big Semi conductor company. I was told today , that this(big semiconductor company) pays my parent company less than what they pay me. So thats why they want me to resign.”

The employee shared that they don’t want to resign and asked Reddit for advice on what to do next.