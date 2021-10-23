Home / Trending / What happens when a cat meets a herd of deer? Watch video to know
What happens when a cat meets a herd of deer? Watch video to know

The image taken from the video shows the cat looking at the herd of deer.(Jukin Media)
Published on Oct 23, 2021 06:45 PM IST
By Trisha Sengupta

The Internet is filled with various kinds of animal videos. Some of the clips showcase interactions between creatures of different species. Just like this video involving a cat and a herd of deer. There is a chance that the incident captured with the clip will leave you giggling.

The video opens to show a herd of deer eating grass and a cat looking at them. Within moments, the feline – very slowly – approaches the group. They stay in that position for some time. The then cat pretends to take leap forward. What happens next is absolutely hilarious to watch.

A few days ago, a similar video left people chuckling. It showcased the reaction of a big dog on meeting a tiny bird for the first time. The video showcases how the bird ends up scaring the pooch.

What are your thoughts on the wonderful video?

