Lion's Gate Portal 8/8: All about the celestial portal of manifestation

August 8 is believed as the day of the opening of the Lion's Gate Portal, a cosmic event that is thought to create an ideal moment for manifesting your desires. This day follows an auspicious cosmic alignment that is ideal for manifesting abundance, prosperity, and more. The Lion's Gate Portal opens on August 8 every year.

What is the Lion's Gate Portal?

The Lion's Gate Portal is believed to open when the star Sirius aligns with the sun in Leo, creating a time that is considered to be fortunate for bringing wonderful things into life. This day falls on the eighth of the eighth month. This year, notably the numerical order of 2024 adds up to eight (2+0+2+4 = 8) that contributes to the numerological significance of the day.

Significance

The celestial alignment bridges our planet Earth, the star Sirius and the Orion belt, creating a portal of enchantment and success. This happens when Sirius becomes visible again due to the Sun's yearly passing by the star. It occurs during Leo season (between July 28 and August 12), but it is the most powerful on August 8th.

In numerology, eight is believed to be the powerhouse number representing luck, prosperity and positive energy. When rotated, “8” represents the infinite symbol (∞) which denotes the infinite celestial transfer of energy and power. Therefore, this day with the date 8/8 is believed to be a powerful one that strengthens manifestation and promotes a positive change in life.

Astronomical and astrological meaning

In astronomy, Sirius (the Alpha star of the Canis Major constellation) is the brightest star in the sky. Whereas, in astrology, Sirius is believed to bring wealth, abundance, fortune and fame, as it is the spiritual sun. August 8 is the day to witness the sun at the halfway point of Leo, a season associated with confidence.

Ancient Egyptian belief

It is believed that one can make the most of this portal by clearing their mind and manifesting positive things in life. In ancient Egypt, Sirius was revered for its excellence. The star was observed as a symbol of the goddess Sopdet, associated with harvest, the new year and even seen as a warning of the annual flooding of the Nile River.

It is believed that this celestial time is ideal for self-reflection on what you have, what you need and what you desire. Astrology experts suggest that the universe can help you achieve your goals and aspirations if you practise gratitude, manifest abundance and spread positive energy when the portal opens.