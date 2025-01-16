Menu Explore
What is ‘tap, hold and load in 4k’? All about the viral trend that has taken over X

ByTrisha Sengupta
Jan 16, 2025 07:42 AM IST

FIFA shared the top-viewed post under the ‘tap, hold, and load in 4k’ viral trend, which has become popular, especially among sports fans on X.

From quirky challenges to heartfelt stories, viral trends often begin with a simple idea that resonates with millions. In the first month of 2025, the ‘tap, hold and load in 4k’ trend has created that impact on social media users. As a regular social media user, you may have seen these six words plastered all over. However, do you know what they mean? They refer to a feature on X that was introduced back in 2021.

FIFA took part in the ‘tap, hold and load in 4k’ viral trend. (X/@FIFAWorldCup)
FIFA took part in the ‘tap, hold and load in 4k’ viral trend. (X/@FIFAWorldCup)

What is the trend all about?

The trend has especially captured the hearts of sports fans on X, with a share by FIFA claiming the top-viewed spot. This trend refers to the feature where an X user can tap on a photo and save it on their device in 4K resolution, if available.

What is 4k resolution?

It refers to the horizontal resolution of about 4,000 pixels. The more pixels in an image, the better the quality of the photo.

Also Read: Decoding the ‘Deep Bengaluru’ trend: Who started it? Why? What does it have to do with ramen?

Though this X feature has only recently become a trend, it has existed since 2021. Back then, when X was known as Twitter, a series of posts informed users of the feature through which they could upload and download photos with a 4K resolution.

Check out some of the interesting posts under the trend:

How to upload photos in 4k on X?

According to USA Today, the first step is to click the accessibility, display, and languages option on X. Then, the user needs to select the data usage option.

Also Read: What is ‘sleepmaxxing’? Viral wellness trend that claims to ‘fix’ sleep

Following that, the user needs to change high-quality images and high-quality image uploads so that the photos can be uploaded and downloaded in the highest quality.

What are your thoughts on the trend? Have you tried it yet?

