What started as a golgappa bite left Pak woman needing jaw surgery 6 years later
A woman's post about her jaw locking while eating golgappas six years ago gained attention on X, with users sharing similar experiences.
A Pakistani woman’s casual snack-time scare from six years ago has resurfaced in a far more serious way, leaving social media users stunned. In a post shared on the social media platform X, a woman named Abiha recalled how her jaw suddenly locked while she was eating golgappas in 2019.
Although she managed to force her mouth shut at the time, the incident marked the beginning of a long health problem that she ignored until recently.
“My jaw locked up”
“Six years ago while eating golgappa, my jaw locked up but I somehow closed it,” said Abiha.
She wrote that since that episode, she has experienced difficulty opening and closing her mouth, accompanied by snapping and clicking sounds from her jaw. Because the issue was not painful, she admitted she never sought medical attention and simply learned to live with it.
“Since then I’ve had difficulty and snapping sounds while opening and closing my mouth. I ignored it because I had no pain,” she said.
Yesterday, however, Abiha went to the doctor and received a shock. She was told that surgery is the only treatment option for her. “I went to the doctor and found out that surgery is the only option,” she posted, adding a crying face emoji to express her distress.
Her post quickly gained traction on X, with many users expressing shock that a seemingly minor incident could escalate into a condition requiring surgery. Several people in the comments section suggested that Abiha may be suffering from TMJ (temporomandibular joint) disorder, a condition that affects the jaw joint and surrounding muscles.
Many also shared their own horror stories involving the beloved street food.
“As somebody who choked on golgappas and almost died of suffocation (it was so bad) that was the last day I ate golgappas I miss them but don’t have the courage to try again lol,” wrote one person.
“Gol gappa is a nightmare food for me, Once, it got stuck in my throat,” said another.
“TMJD is quite common and does not usually require surgery. Consider 2nd opinion and physiotherapy,” one X user suggested. “TMJ is manageable, are you sure surgery is the only option?” another agreed.