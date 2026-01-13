What started as a golgappa bite left Pak woman needing jaw surgery 6 years later

A Pakistani woman’s casual snack-time scare from six years ago has resurfaced in a far more serious way, leaving social media users stunned. In a post shared on the social media platform X, a woman named Abiha recalled how her jaw suddenly locked while she was eating golgappas in 2019. A Pakistani woman says she's experienced jaw issues since biting into a golgappa six years ago. (Representational image generated using AI)

Although she managed to force her mouth shut at the time, the incident marked the beginning of a long health problem that she ignored until recently.

“My jaw locked up” “Six years ago while eating golgappa, my jaw locked up but I somehow closed it,” said Abiha.

She wrote that since that episode, she has experienced difficulty opening and closing her mouth, accompanied by snapping and clicking sounds from her jaw. Because the issue was not painful, she admitted she never sought medical attention and simply learned to live with it.

“Since then I’ve had difficulty and snapping sounds while opening and closing my mouth. I ignored it because I had no pain,” she said.

Yesterday, however, Abiha went to the doctor and received a shock. She was told that surgery is the only treatment option for her. “I went to the doctor and found out that surgery is the only option,” she posted, adding a crying face emoji to express her distress.