What to say to scammers asking for OTP? Assam Police presents a musical solution

Assam Police took to Twitter to share a video to show how to answer when scammers ask for OTP.
The image is taken from the awareness video by Assam Police on scammers asking for OTP.(Twitter/@assampolice)
Published on Jul 06, 2022 02:27 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Online payment systems have made life easier for many. However, they have also increased the risk of people getting scammed. Hence, different police stations across the country often take to various social media platform to spread awareness and remind everyone of what not to do during online transactions or how to keep themselves safe. Just like this post by Assam Police where the department shared an advisory with a hint of wittiness. There is a chance that their post will make you chuckle.

“Scammers ko kardo tum confuse. OTP share karne se kar do refuse[Confuse the scammers, refuse to share your OTP],” they wrote and shared a video. The clip showcases a portion of a rap by Baba Sehgal. They also tagged the singer in their post. The department concluded their share with a hashtag #ThinkBeforeYouShare.

Take a look at the tweet and the video:

The post has been shared a day ago. Since being posted, the video has gathered more than 5,900 views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also accumulated several appreciative comments from people.

“Nice one,” posted a Twitter user. “It's an awesome way,” commented another. “Good one,” expressed a third. “Assam police,” wrote a fourth along with several fire emoticons. A person also posted thumbs up emojis to showcase their reactions.

assam police twitter baba sehgal + 1 more
