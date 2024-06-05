What's Ali Sethi doing in Lok Sabha elections 2024? Pakistani singer says he 'lost some votes in India'

Pakistani-American singer Ali Sethi on Tuesday shared an image from an Indian news channel's coverage of the Lok Sabha election results 2024, which apparently showed an image of a person who closely resembles him. Ali Sethi is a Pakistani-American singer, songwriter, composer and author.

"Apparently I lost some votes in India," Sethi wrote on Instagram, sharing the photo.

The photo was first shared by an Indian viewer who took to Instagram Stories wondering if the image was of the 'Pasoori' singer, referring to his hit song from Coke Studio Pakistan.

"If not from Mussoorie, you'd have surely won from Pasoori," an Indian user said in the comments section.

See Ali Sethi's post on Instagram:

Many other users from India commented on Sethi's post, expressing their admiration for the singer and composer.

All about Ali Sethi

Ali Sethi, 39, rose to prominence with his debut novel, The Wish Maker (2009). He made his film debut as a singer in Mira Nair's 2012 film, The Reluctant Fundamentalist, with the song Dil Jalane Ki Baat Karte Ho. In 2015, he made his debut on Coke Studio Pakistan with the Punjabi folk song Umraan Langiyaan. He is the son of Najam Sethi and Jugnu Mohsin.

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set for a historic third term after the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won a majority. The BJP, however, failed to secure an outright majority on its own for the first time since sweeping to power a decade ago.

The BJP victory tally was much lower than its 2019 tally of 303 and the 282 seats it had won in 2014. The Congress, on the other hand, registered a strong growth, winning 99 seats compared to 52 that it had won in 2019 and the 44 seats in 2014.

