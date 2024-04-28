What's Gen-Z relationship vocabulary? Your guide to 12 terms that sums up dating in today's era

In this modern era of relationships and online dating, there is a whole new language that has been developed, which can be quite perplexing for many individuals to understand. You may have come across some of the more popular terminologies such as situationships and zombeing, but have you ever heard of breadcrumbing, pocketing, or even curving? These terms may seem unfamiliar to you, but they are commonly used among Gen-Z individuals. If you are new to these relationship terms, we have a comprehensive guide that will help you to gain a better understanding of them. Here we bring you 12 Gen-z terms.

This term guide of Gen-Z relationships was posted on X by user Sakshi. In her tweet, she explains words that one might haven't heard before. From terms words like benching, cuffing to groundhogging or even freckling, take a look at the list of Gen-Z vocab here. (Also Read: Meet 'peak millennials', a micro-generation that’s competing for almost everything)

This tweet was shared on April 27. Since being posted, it has gained more than four lakh views. The post also has over 2,200 likes, and the numbers are only increasing. Soon after the tweet was made, numerous people flocked to the comments section to share their reactions to them.

Here's what people had to say:

An individual wrote, "Except proper relationship, these all are bogus for me. I like those relationships where love and companionship are the prime aspects. I am also a Gen-Z, but I don't accept it."

Another said, "I think we give such kinds of relationships validation by labelling and defining them as a kind and not as an artefact. Don't know if it's good or bad."

"All I do know is engagement, dating, fiancee, marriage, and honeymoon," commented a third.

A fourth shared, "185 beautiful ways of defining the act of not committing."