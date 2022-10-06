‘When pops is the boss’: Pilot hilariously reacts to flying plane with dad. Watch viral video

A video of a pilot hilariously showing how he feels while flying a plane with his dad has left people chuckling. Shared on Instagram, the video shows the duo sitting inside a cockpit while looking towards the camera.

Pilot Erik Lake posted the video on his Instagram page. “Definitely have to stay on my game when pops is the boss! I was trying to make this funny, but I couldn’t keep it together. I may have seen that look a time or two growing up,” he wrote while sharing the video.

Take a look at the clip:

Since being posted a few days ago, the video has gathered more than 12.5 million views and nearly one million likes. The post has also prompted people to share various comments. “Yo this is awesome my man,” posted an Instagram user. “Now that is funny! Watching your dad try to keep a straight face,” expressed another. “He’s not messing Air-ound,” joked a third. “I love this so much - tell your dad I said ‘Hey’!,” wrote a fourth.

Besides the funny video, Lake also shared a post detailing how he is flying with his dad after years. He also added his plans to fly more flights with him before his father retires.

“After almost three years, my dad and I finally got to fly together again on our second airplane at Delta! When I was first hired at the company almost 5 years ago, he was an instructor on the same airplane (MD-88) that I was awarded out of initial training, so we flew together on my very first trip! We got to fly over ten trips together. Eventually, the airplane we were flying was being retired, and we moved to different aircraft for seniority reasons. I went to the 737, and he went to the Airbus 320/321. In the last two months, I went to training, finally moving over to the Airbus, and this past week was our first trip together again. My dad retires in a year and a half, so our plan is to fly at least one trip a month together until he retires, and I’ll be with him on his final trip. He flew with me on my first flight so I’ll fly with him on his last! I’m not quite sure if that’s ever been done at any airline, but either way it will be very special for us and our family. It’s a rare thing to be able to fly with your dad so I’ll continue to cherish every moment we get to fly together!” Lake posted along with a few images.

The post also received tons of appreciative comments from people. Just like this individual who wrote, “Love this!! Amazing.” Many others also commented that what he is trying to do is amazing.