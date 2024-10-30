'When Sydney gives you India vibes’: Australian homes light up for Diwali celebration

Western Sydney is lighting up for Diwali, showing that Indian culture is alive and well in Australia. Homes and streets are decorated with beautiful lights and glowing lanterns, creating a festive atmosphere. With Diwali spirit in the air, many residents their neighbourhoods into a magical display of lights and celebration. Diwali 2024: Sydney shines bright with Diwali lights, celebrating the vibrant spirit of India.(Instagram/@aussies.upclose)

A viral video on Instagram shows the stunning Diwali decorations in western Sydney.

Diwali, also known as the festival of lights, is one of the most significant festivals in India and among Hindus worldwide. Diwali celebrates the victory of light over darkness and good over evil, symbolised by the return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya.

Also Read: Aligarh Jail female inmates work hard from behind the bars to light up Diwali with designer diyas

The spirit of Diwali extends beyond India, with many people of Indian-origin celebrating in countries like the UK, the USA, Canada and Australia, reflecting the rich cultural heritage and traditions associated with this beautiful festival.

Take a look at the post here:

This viral Reel has captured a lot of attention online, with some users praising and appreciating Indian culture outside of India. However, others felt that Diwali outside India can never be the same as the one celebrated in India.

One of the Instagram users, Alka, commented, “Beautiful!! Sydney has really changed. Indian kids growing up here nowadays have very different vibes during festivals. For us, migrating in the early 90s meant there wasn't even a single Diwali mela till 1999 or later. Keep it up".

A second user commented, “Halloween for them, Diwali for us. Happy Diwali”.

A third user, rbawsumo said, “This empty lonely “Diwali” without people isn’t even close to India Diwali… nice try”.

This Reel was posted on Tuesday, and since then it has garnered over two million views and several comments.