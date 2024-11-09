‘When your HOD matches your vibe’: Teacher steals the show at freshers' party with fiery dance moves. Watch

A fresher's party at Sanatana Dharma College, Alappuzha​​ turned into a lively celebration when the Head of Department (HOD) joined the students on the dance floor. The HOD's decision to groove with the students broke the usual formal barriers, making everyone feel more at ease. A fun moment as the HOD joins students on the dance floor.(Screengrab Instagram/@amalvmusic )

A viral video of the dane was posted on Instagram by @amalvmusic with the caption, “When your HOD matches your vibe”.

The video quickly gained attention as users praised the HOD for breaking away from the typical formal image and joining the students in such a fun and spontaneous way.

Students in the video are seen cheering and enjoying the dance performance, creating an energetic and lively atmosphere at the party.

Take a look at the viral video:

Instagram users are commenting on how the HOD brought a lively and cheerful energy to the event, revealing a fun side of a depertment head that students don't often see.

Here's how people reacted to the viral video:

One of the users, _im_vincy_, with a hint of sarcasm, commented, “Meanwhile my HOD: ‘Why is everyone shouting?? Where is the disciplinary committee’.”

A second user, _kaniyan_poongundran, commented, "Next day be like: Memo issued by college management".

A third user, shivacharan_22, commented, "Meanwhile my HOD will stop that dance and he will do it with faculty".

Another user, _suyu_05, commented, "Is this happening on earth ka college? Ya main sapne main reel dekh raha hoon (Am I dreaming)".

This viral video was posted on November 5, 2024, and since then the video has garnered 2.5 million views and more than 1,000 comments.

What are your thoughts on this video of the HOD?