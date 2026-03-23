Who is Hari Singh? Indian rally legend missing after Maldives speedboat crash

Indian rally legend Hari Singh remains missing more than 48 hours after he was involved in a speedboat crash in the Maldives. The speedboat, carrying seven people, overturned early on Friday morning. Industrialist Gautam Singhania was among those who were on the speedboat. Hari Singh is also known as the "Flying Sikh" and the "Gypsy King" of India

While Singhania was rescued and brought back to Mumbai, the Chandigarh-based rallyist has yet to be traced.

According to a PTI report, Hari Singh is among two people who went missing after the Maldives speedboat crash. A source said both Hari and the captain remain missing but the authorities are not ruling out the possibility of their death.

"Authorities in Maldives have informed that Hari Singh and the captain are believed to be trapped deep within a coral reef in the sea," a source told PTI.

Who is Hari Singh? Hari Singh, 59, is one of India’s most celebrated rally drivers, widely regarded as a legend in the country’s motorsport scene.

He won the Indian National Rally championship five times in the 1990s, and has represented India at several international rally events. Singh also won the inaugural Asia Zone Rally Championship.

Born and raised in Chandigarh, he is known affectionately in motorsport circles as the “Flying Sikh” and “Gypsy King” for his mastery of the Maruti Suzuki Gypsy in rough terrains.

(Also read: Concern mounts as rallyist Hari Singh remains missing 48 hours after Maldives boat mishap)

In 2015, he was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Force Gurkha RFC India 2015, held in Goa.

Singh served as the Head of Operations at JK Tyre Motorsport. Additionally, he worked with Mercedes-Benz India as a chief instructor.