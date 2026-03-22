Concern mounts as rallyist Hari Singh remains missing 48 hours after Maldives boat mishap

More than 48 hours after a speedboat accident in the Maldives, India’s celebrated rallyist Hari Singh remains missing, raising growing concern within the motorsport fraternity as search operations continue. Rallyist Hari Singh has been missing for more than 48 hours since the boat mishap at Maldives. (HT File)

The incident occurred late on Thursday night near Felidhoo Island, where Singh was travelling with a group that included Raymond Group chairman and managing director Gautam Singhania. While Singhania was rescued and brought back to Mumbai, the Chandigarh-based rallyist has yet to be traced.

Family members and those close to Singh are closely tracking developments, with his son, Mivaan Singh, already in the Maldives to assist authorities and stay updated on search efforts.

Former rallyist Vicky Chandok, past president of the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI), said local authorities had indicated that Hari Singh and the boat captain may be in a coral reef zone, making search operations challenging.

Back home, friends and fellow racers have gathered around the family, as the anxious wait stretches into the third day.

A former Asia Zone rally champion and six-time national champion, 59-year-old Singh is regarded as one of the pioneers of rallying in India, also earning the moniker “Gypsy King” for his exploits with Maruti Gypsy in the early 1990s.

Speaking from Chandigarh, India’s ace rally driver Gaurav Gill, who is with Singh’s family, said the fraternity was closely following every development. “Hari has been a role model for many in the sport. His contribution to rallying in India is immense,” Gill said, adding that everyone was hoping for his safe return.

National champion rallyist Rohitaaz Kumar, also with the family, said they were in constant touch with Singh’s son for updates.

According to local media reports in the Maldives, the speedboat carrying seven passengers — five Indian men, including Singh and Singhania, and two women from the UK and Russia — capsized around 1.15 am local time. Singh was on holiday with friends, including Singhania and a former naval officer from Mumbai, when the accident occurred.

In Chandigarh, the incident has deeply affected the close-knit motorsport community. SPS Garcha, president of the Chandigarh Motorsport Association, said, “We are all shocked and stunned. I am praying for his safe return.”

Having honed his skills in the challenging terrains of Himachal Pradesh, Hari Singh built a reputation as a fearless and technically sound driver, earning respect across the global rallying community. As search operations continue, the fraternity is holding on to hope that one of their finest will be found safe.