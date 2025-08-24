Who is Sagar Tudu, 22-year-old YouTuber swept away at Odisha’s Duduma waterfall

A horrific video showed a 22-year-old man being swept away while filming a video at the Duduma waterfall in Odisha's Koratput. The man has been identified as a YouTuber who was using a drone camera to capture a video near the waterfall when the water swept him away as he clung to a rock. YouTuber Sagar Tudu was seen stranded amid the current at the Duduma waterfall in Odisha. (Video grab/X/@AshishDevliyal1)

Several media outlets identified the man as Sagar Tudu, but his YouTube channel carries the name Sagar Kundu.

Who is Sagar Kundu aka Sagar Tudu?

A resident of Berhampur, YouTuber Sagar Kundu ran a photography and film channel with nearly 500 subscribers, regularly sharing videos about the culture of Odisha.

On Saturday, he was filmed stranded on a rock near the Duduma waterfall while filming the water body for a video. In the viral clip, people attempted to rescue him from the rock as the water level rose but he was swept away by the strong current.

According to sources, the incident occurred after water was released from the Machakunda dam following heavy rainfall. A search operation is on to locate the YouTuber.

Sagar was at the waterfall to record a video along with his friend Abhijit Behera, NDTV reported.

While authorities had alerted downstream of the dam after heavy rainfall in the Lamtaput area of Koraput, Sagar was standing on a rock near safer shores when water was released.