Who is Sam Pepper, British YouTuber who injured Delhi girl with firecracker?

British YouTuber Sam Pepper has acknowledged that he injured a young girl while shooting firecrackers during Diwali celebrations in New Delhi. The 36-year-old content creator was seen in a viral video engaging in a fireworks battle with a group of locals, standing several feet away and firing rockets at them. Sam Pepper was accused of shooting a firecracker that left a girl injured.

One of the rockets reportedly struck an eight-year-old girl, leaving her injured. In footage shared online, locals can be seen confronting Pepper, informing him that the child had lost an eye. Pepper reacted in disbelief, exclaiming, “No it hasn’t!” and suggesting that the group might be exaggerating the extent of her injuries.

Following the incident, Pepper was banned from Kick, the livestreaming platform where he was broadcasting, and also from Pump.fun, a crypto platform he was associated with. (Also read: British YouTuber Sam Pepper's firecracker stunt injures Indian girl: 'All costs were paid')

Pepper later responded on X (formerly Twitter), acknowledging that he had caused the injury but downplaying its seriousness. He claimed that he and his team had covered the girl’s medical expenses. The incident occurred on October 20, during Diwali celebrations in the Indian capital.

Who is Sam Pepper?

Sam Pepper, whose full name is Samuel Nicholas Pepper, is a 36-year-old British internet personality and former reality TV contestant.

He was born on 26 March 1989 in Ashford, Kent, England, and is half Greek. Pepper attended Pent Valley Technology College in Cheriton, Kent, before entering the entertainment industry.

He first rose to fame in 2010 as a contestant on the 11th season of Big Brother UK, where his outspoken and controversial behaviour earned him both attention and criticism. After being evicted from the show on Day 73, Pepper shifted his focus to YouTube, launching his channel in September 2010.

Initially, he gained popularity for his extreme prank videos, which often featured shock humour and elaborate stunts. However, these videos soon attracted widespread backlash for crossing ethical boundaries.

Over the years, Pepper has repeatedly reinvented himself—moving from pranks to vlogging, then comedy content on TikTok, and eventually livestreaming on Kick, where he built a new following.

Last year, he was hospitalised after drinking bhang in India. (Also read: British influencer hospitalised after drinking ‘bhang’ in India. Internet says ‘stick to chai next time’)

Sam Pepper's reaction

“I feel very ashamed of my actions and regret not thinking more carefully. I’m sorry to the girl I hurt and I’m thankful it was just a cut, as my actions could have caused a lot worse,” Pepper told HT.com. “I’m sorry for what I caused in India. I love India and have spent over 4 months there traveling over the years.”