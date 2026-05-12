Who is Susan Elias? St Stephen’s College appoints first woman principal in 145-year history

In a landmark moment for one of Delhi University’s oldest colleges, St Stephen’s College has named Professor Susan Elias as its 14th principal, making her the first woman to lead the institution in its more than 145 year history. Internet users congratulated Professor Susan Elias after St Stephen’s named her its first woman principal. (HT_PRINT)

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Her appointment will take effect from June 1, 2026, the college said in an official notice issued on Tuesday.

“The Supreme Council of the College is pleased to announce that Prof Susan Elias will take charge as the XIV Principal of the College and as its first lady Principal with effect from the 1st of June 2026,” the notice said.

The notice was signed by Rt Revd Dr Paul Swarup, Bishop of Delhi and chairman of St Stephen’s College.

Who is Professor Susan Elias? Professor Elias brings with her more than three decades of academic, research and administrative experience, largely in engineering and research institutions in south India.

According to details available on her professional profile, she recently served as pro vice chancellor, research, at Chandigarh University Uttar Pradesh from January to May 2026. Before that, she was director, research, at Hindustan University between October 2024 and December 2025.

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She also held several key positions at Vellore Institute of Technology. These included professor and dean of the School of Electronics Engineering, professor and deputy director at the Centre for Advanced Data Science, and associate professor and head of department in electronics engineering.

Internet reacts to the announcement The announcement sparked several reactions online, with users on X congratulating Professor Elias and calling the appointment a proud moment for the college.

One user wrote, “Such excitement over this news! First woman principal for St Stephen’s College. All the best Prof Elias!” Another said, “Delhi's St Stephen's College, my alma mater, appoints first woman principal in 145 year history. A big congratulations to Prof Susan Elias!”

A third user reacted, “Heartiest congratulations to her,” while another wrote, “As an alumna, I am so happy.”

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