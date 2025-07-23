Who was 'Atheist Krishna', whose meme made PM Modi laugh? Photoshop artist dies of pneumonia

Atheist Krishna, a popular digital creator from Hyderabad known for blending humour with heart, passed away on July 23 due to complications from pneumonia. His death, confirmed by his brother in a WhatsApp message, has left a gaping void in the Indian internet community. Popular internet face Atheist Krishna passes away this morning.

Also Read - Indian techie decodes exorbitant cost of living in Seattle, where haircut can cost ₹15,000

Who was Atheist Krishna?

Krishna, who went by the name “Atheist Krishna” online, carved out a unique space on the internet with his clever memes, sharply timed satire, and more notably, his deeply emotional Photoshop edits. His edits of long-lost parents, grandparents, or childhood moments carried a tenderness that touched many.

What began as niche content soon gained widespread popularity. His talent and originality eventually caught the attention of actor Akshay Kumar, who, in a video message, praised Krishna’s work and revealed that one of Krishna’s memes had even made Prime Minister Narendra Modi laugh. “Hi Krishna, this is Akshay,” the actor had said in the message. “Some of my friends follow your content and showed me the incredible work you do with Photoshop to bring smiles to people’s faces. I recently showed one of your memes to our Prime Minister, and he had a hearty laugh. Keep spreading joy with your clean and honest humour.”

In recent weeks, Krishna had reportedly been unwell and was preparing for surgery when he contracted pneumonia. His health rapidly declined, and he died at 4:30 am on Tuesday. The news of his passing was first shared online by @nainaverse, a fellow internet user, and was later confirmed by his family.

Also Read - Bengaluru leads Karnataka with over 6,000 rowdies, total count at 39,698 by June 2025: Report

Tributes poured in across platforms, with many recalling how Krishna’s posts had brought moments of joy, especially during difficult times. Actress Rupali Ganguly expressed her grief, writing that Krishna “wasn’t just a master of visual satire, he was emotion wrapped in sarcasm and humour.” She added, “His Photoshop jokes made us smile and laugh, but his silence today leaves a void.”

Author Anand Ranganathan also mourned his passing, calling Krishna “a brilliant mind” and “a kind-hearted soul.” Sharing one of Krishna’s past works, Ranganathan said it had managed to convey its message with “a gentle smile.”