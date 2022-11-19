Wholesome video of children celebrating dog's birthday will melt your heart

Many dog lovers go above and beyond to do things for their pets or other animals. Until now, we have seen many helping out pets in need and giving them shelter. But this time, a fun and adorable video of people celebrating the birthday of a dog near their home is going viral.

In a cute video shared by Instagram user @the_devilskidd, you can see a bunch of kids decorating the building with a happy birthday sign and a girl with a special cake for the dog. In the post's caption, they wrote, "Fudge is the building doggy of Ashok building in Thane. Recently his birthday was celebrated by the sweet kids of the building, and senior citizen Chavan uncle blessed everyone. Fudge is vaccinated, neutered, and kept healthy by the residents. The kids even gifted him a new food and water bowl. He was also given a secondhand bed which he tore to bits the very next day." The video also showed the previous dog of the building, who now lives in a retirement home.

Take a look at the video here:

Since this video was shared on Instagram, it has been liked 3800 times and also has several comments.

One person in the Instagram comments said, "Every society/building should have a dog like you guys. A dog who all can celebrate." A second person added, "So sweet. God bless the kids and residents. Hope to visit Fudge when we next time pass by the Ashok building." "Sweetest and the most thoughtful post I have seen today. Happiest B'day Fudge," said a third.