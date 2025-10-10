Why an Indian cop dramatically snatched a woman's phone from a train window in viral video

For many, a train journey is the perfect time to catch up on calls, but speaking on the phone near a window has become risky, as thieves can forcefully yank the device out of the user’s hands. This is shown in a video shared by an RPF personnel on Instagram. However, the video shows him snatching the phone from a woman’s hand for a very good reason - to create awareness about mobile theft. A cop snatching a phone from a woman sitting by a train window. (Instagram/@rajuchoudhary85)

“To teach the female passenger not to be careless, the officer delivered a clear message. All forces are there for safety, but we must also remain vigilant and alert, only then can any untoward incident be avoided,” read a translated caption of the social media post.

What does the video show?

The video shows a woman sitting with her hand on the windowsill of a sleeper class in a train. She is seen talking on the phone. Suddenly, a cop approaches her and snatches her mobile away, causing her to react instantly.

He returns her phone, but not before sharing the dangers of speaking on a phone without being aware of the surroundings. The video ends with the cop saying to the woman, “Aise he mobile cheen leta hai (This is how mobiles are snatched).”

What did social media say?

An individual posted, “Very nice example, sir.” Another added, “It is very important to make the public aware. I'm proud of you.” A third commented, “It is great.” A fourth wrote, “What a nice idea.”

The RPF cop, Raju Choudhary, often shares videos of himself interacting with passengers at railway stations and on trains. At the time of writing this report, he had over 6,000 followers and 19 posts on Instagram.