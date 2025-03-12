Influencer puts Lucknow street vendors to the test in eye-opening honesty experiment. What happened next

Social experiments have become a growing trend among content creators, with many exploring human psychology through unique and often thought-provoking scenarios. Some disguise themselves as beggars to observe how strangers react to those in need, while others test generosity by asking passersby to buy them groceries. These experiments frequently go viral, sparking widespread discussions about kindness, morality, and the complexities of social behaviour. The video clocked more than 100k likes. (Instagram/@sharadmadevlogs)

In one such experiment, Lucknow-based influencer Sharad set out to test the honesty of local street vendors through a creative social experiment. With a hidden camera capturing the interactions, he approached various vendors, including ice cream sellers, momo stalls, and vegetable vendors, with a peculiar claim—he insisted that he had previously purchased items from them but had forgotten to pay the full amount. Holding out money, he attempted to return the supposed dues, waiting to see how each vendor would react.

Most vendors displayed remarkable integrity, declining to accept the money and stating they had no memory of any unpaid transactions. However, among those he approached, an ice cream seller and a paan vendor accepted ₹10 each, either out of uncertainty or a willingness to trust his word. The entire experiment was documented in a video that quickly gained traction online, sparking a wave of mixed reactions.

Take a look at the video:

While some praised the honesty of the vendors, others debated whether they genuinely forgot or simply chose not to take the money.

A user wrote, “Whoever spoke the truth got nothing but got 20 ₹ on speaking jute.”

Another added, “Bhai agar koi galti se le bhi le apse pase to usme uski galti nahi, unhe bhi nahi yad rehta ki kon udhar le gya hoga (Bro, even if someone accidentally takes money from you, it's not their fault. They don’t always remember who took credit.)”