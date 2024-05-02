 Why is Galgotias University trending? All you need to know about students' protest against Congress | Trending - Hindustan Times
Why is Galgotias University trending? All you need to know about students' protest against Congress

ByVrinda Jain
May 02, 2024 07:29 PM IST

The interview of students sparked outrage, with social media users criticising the Galgotias University students for their lack of knowledge.

The internet is divided after a widely shared video showed students from Galgotias University refusing to answer questions regarding the purpose of their demonstration against Congress. When an Aaj Tak reporter reached the protest and started questioning the students and their understanding of the protest, many of them were unable to explain it to the reporter. In fact, some people even struggled to read what was written on their placards. The interview by the Aaj Tak reporter has sparked outrage, with social media users criticising the Galgotias University students for their misunderstanding and lack of knowledge.

Aaj Tak reporter in conversation with a student at the protest.
Aaj Tak reporter in conversation with a student at the protest.

Many people have shared their thoughts and opinions on this protest staged by the university students. (Also Read: Student bodies hold protests on campuses in Delhi University and Jamia)

Here's the video of the students with the Aaj Tak reporter:

Here's how social media reacted:

Following the circulation of videos on social media, a wave of concern swept across many individuals questioning the appropriateness of allowing students who lack knowledge to engage in such activities. Many also shed light upon the fact that one Galgotias University was trying to spread "propaganda" but failed to do so because of their own students.

