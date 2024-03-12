Student bodies hold protests on campuses in Delhi University and Jamia

Student organisations from at least two universities in Delhi conducted protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 on Tuesday, a day after the Centre implemented the contentious law that paves the way for citizenship to undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. Students of Jamia Millia Islamia University protest inside the university in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)

According to police, the protests took place at the north campus of Delhi University (DU) and at Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI). Students from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) had also scheduled a protest against the law on Tuesday, but were unable to get permission for the demonstration due to the partial code of conduct that is in place in the varsity for the upcoming students’ union polls, students and JNU officials said.

At DU, student groups such as the All India Students’ Association (AISA) and Students Islamic Organisation of India (SIO) called for a protest against CAA. Soon after the protesters staged a march from the Arts Faculty building to the Central Library, police said that DU authorities called them in, and they detained 50-60 students.

“The detained students were taken to the Burari police station. …The students were detained as they didn’t listen to us. We had requested them to leave but they continued protesting,” deputy commissioner of police (north) Manoj Meena said, adding that they were released later in the day.

Some student groups alleged that the protesters were manhandled.

“A lot of students were detained, including students who were not actually a part of the protest and were just present at the location. Women protestors were not handled properly and some of their clothes were torn,” said Manik Gupta, the president of AISA’s DU unit.

However, police dismissed the allegations.

“All allegations of police brutality are false. Adequate female staffers were deployed to deal with the situation,” Meena said.

HT reached out to DU, but the university did not comment on the matter.

Meanwhile, at JMI, student organisations such as the Fraternity Movement, the Muslim Students Federation (MSF), and the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) conducted a night vigil inside the campus on Monday against CAA, and along with other student groups held a press conference on Tuesday, demanding the repeal of the contentious law.

The student groups, in a collective statement, said, “Our demands are repeal of CAA, release all students booked in the anti-CAA movement, and withdraw all cases charged against the students and the people.”

During the press conference and subsequent protest, there was a heavy presence of police and paramilitary forces outside the university’s gate, while drones circled the campus.

JMI vice chancellor Eqbal Hussain said, “It was a peaceful protest… However, there was no ruckus on campus and no disruption of classes on Tuesday.”

Separately, students at JNU initially announced a protest against the law, but then had to cancel it due to the partial code of conduct.

“When the student protest was announced on Monday, the election committee formed for the upcoming university polls let us know that no protests can happen before the elections, as per the partial code of conduct. Hence no student organisations will be protesting in JNU right now,” said Anagha Pradeep, JNU students’ union councillor.