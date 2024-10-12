Why this corporate professional turned down a 23 LPA offer for an 18 LPA job

In today's competitive job market, salary figures often take center stage when evaluating job offers. However, a recent decision by a corporate professional to accept a lower-paying position highlights a significant shift in employee priorities. Representational Image.

Marketing professional Dev Kataria took to LinkedIn to share how his friend recently chose to accept a job offer of ₹18 LPA over a more lucrative offer ₹23 LPA. While Kataria initially had reservations about his friend’s decision, his rationale shed light on a growing trend among professionals prioritising work-life balance over mere financial incentives.

Leaning towards healthier work-life balance

The company that Kataria’s friend opted for is known for its hybrid work culture, allowing employees to work five days a week with flexibility, which contributes to a healthier work-life balance. In contrast, the ₹23 LPA offer came from a firm that adheres to a stringent six-day work week, with no options for remote work, leaving little room for personal time.

Kataria shared how his friend’s previous job's demanding hours adversely affected his health, prompting him to value time spent with family, friends, and pursuing personal interests.

"This decision is a reminder that compensation goes beyond numbers; it encompasses the quality of life we seek," Kataria wrote on LinkedIn.

Work-life balance over salary?

According to a recent 47 per cent Gen Z professionals plan to leave their jobs within two years, while as many prioritise work-life balance when evaluating potential employers, according to a survey.

The report, titled "Gen Z at workplace", is based on a survey of over 5,350 Gen Z and 500 HR professionals, conducted by Unstop -- a talent engagement and hiring platform for students and graduates.

The report highlighted a significant concern among Gen Z professionals, with 51 per cent expressing fear of job loss at present. This anxiety extends to their career prospects, as 40 per cent worry about securing positions in their preferred fields upon entering the job market.

(With PTI inputs)