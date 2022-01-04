Home / Trending / Wild parakeets being fed some nuts at a UK park will make your day. Watch
This video shows how several wild parakeets and some pigeons made their way to a bowl of nuts that was being extended by a human for them to eat at a UK park.
The wild parakeets swooping in to have some nuts from the human at a UK park.&nbsp;(Jukin Media)
Published on Jan 04, 2022 11:36 AM IST
BySohini Sengupta

Looking at birds and animals in their natural habitat is always a sight to behold and cherish forever. This video that was shot at a park in the United Kingdom shows how a human is holding out a bowl of nuts for countless, beautiful wild parakeets to eat.

The video opens to show, from the point of view of the human, how they have some broken seeds in a bowl and extend their hand with it. This way, it is easier for the birds to swoop in and grab some nuts with the help of their beaks. What is interesting to observe is that not only wild parakeets but also some pigeons make their way into the frame and have their share of the nuts as well.

Throughout the video, viewers can see that the wild parakeets perch themselves on the human’s hand and repeatedly put their beaks in and out of the bowl to secure some nuts. At quite a few points in the video, there are so many parakeets and pigeons just fluttering about that the human had to remove their hand in order to gain some balance and get back to recording.

Watch it here:

What are your thoughts on this bird video?

