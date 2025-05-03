‘Will terminate anyone if this offence is repeated’: CEO warns staff over 15-minute break rule in mass email

An Indian company is facing intense backlash after an employee took to Reddit to share that the CEO issued a mass email threatening termination over extended breaks exceeding 15 minutes. The Reddit user claimed the CEO now demands daily break reports from HR.(Pexel)

The employee, who recently joined the firm, expressed disbelief at the strict environment and micromanagement practices. In his post, he wrote, “CEO sends out a mass email to the team saying that we are violating the break timing and will terminate anyone if this offence is repeated. That dude is so moody I cannot wrap my head around with the way he works.”

He further contrasted the current workplace with his previous experience, saying, “I have worked for 1.5 yrs in an environment where only work has to be done at the end of the day, take how many breaks you want… However no one exploited that freedom.”

Also read: IITian struggled to afford Bengaluru rent despite raising ₹120 crore for startup

The Reddit user went on to claim that the CEO now requires HR to send daily break reports, monitoring everyone’s time closely. “Now, this chap who is my CEO has asked for a daily report from the HR regarding everyone's breaks… whoever exceeds the time limit, which is just 15 minutes, will be terminated if this offence is repeated,” he said. “This guy doesn't even provide tea or coffee in the workspace… It's screaming micromanagement to me.”

Take a look at the post:

The post quickly went viral, drawing a wave of reactions. Several users encouraged the poster to name the company, while others advised him to resign.

Also read: China paints hilltop white to mimic Japan’s Mount Fuji, tourists feel duped after paying ₹1,100 entry fee

"Why don't you guys name the company so that others don't join it?" asked one Redditor.

In response, the employee said, “The CEO is pretty influential… I can't risk unemployment in this economy.”

Another user wrote, “Please terminate the company from your side by resigning, before they terminate you!!”

One suggested more drastic action: “Create a burner account, post the person's name and company. Only then these kind of asinine practises can be highlighted.”

A user quipped, “The CEO guy sounds like a micro-managing POS! Run for the hills I say!”

Also read: ‘I truly love you’: Florida teacher accused of writing disturbing love letter to 11-year-old student