IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / 'Pray for Tom': Wishes flood in for UK’s record fundraiser Captain Moore in hospital with Covid-19
Captain Sir Tom Moore, who raised more than 30 million pounds ($41 million) by walking 100 lengths of his garden during last year's lockdown, was admitted to Bedford hospital after testing positive for the virus, his daughter said on Sunday.(REUTERS)
Captain Sir Tom Moore, who raised more than 30 million pounds ($41 million) by walking 100 lengths of his garden during last year's lockdown, was admitted to Bedford hospital after testing positive for the virus, his daughter said on Sunday.(REUTERS)
trending

'Pray for Tom': Wishes flood in for UK’s record fundraiser Captain Moore in hospital with Covid-19

Messages of support came in from politicians and the likes of the British army, the England soccer team and Michael Ball, with whom he joined to record a number one single with a cover version of “You’ll Never Walk Alone”.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 04:57 PM IST

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was among a host of well-wishers from across Britain and beyond willing record-breaking fundraiser Captain Tom Moore to pull through after the centenarian was admitted to hospital with COVID-19.

Moore, who raised more than 30 million pounds ($41 million) by walking 100 lengths of his garden during last year's lockdown, was admitted to Bedford hospital after testing positive for the virus, his daughter said on Sunday.

"You've inspired the whole nation, and I know we are all wishing you a full recovery," Johnson said on Twitter, adding his thoughts were with Moore and his family.

The World War Two veteran caught the public's imagination in April, just before his 100th birthday, when he was filmed doing his sponsored walk with the help of a walking frame around his garden in the village of Marston Moretaine, 80kms (50 miles) north of London.

He hoped to raise 1,000 pounds. Instead, he raised some 33 million pounds for the National Health Service, broke two Guinness world records, was knighted by Queen Elizabeth, scored a No. 1 single, wrote an autobiography and helped set up a charity.

"Pray for Tom", the Sun tabloid's front-page headline said, a message echoed by other papers who also carried prominent pictures and stories about Moore.

Moore went on vacation with his family to Barbados in December but his daughter, Hannah Ingram-Moore, said that over the last few weeks he had been treated for pneumonia, and last week tested positive for COVID-19.

"He was at home with us until today when he needed additional help with his breathing. He is being treated in a ward, although he is not in ICU (intensive care unit)," she said on Twitter.

Britain is currently vaccinating all its elderly population against the coronavirus, but Sky News quoted a family representative as saying Moore had not yet received a shot because he was being treated for pneumonia.

Messages of support came in from politicians and the likes of the British army, the England soccer team and Michael Ball, with whom he joined to record a number one single with a cover version of “You’ll Never Walk Alone”.

"My thoughts are with @captaintommoore and his loving family and friends," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director-general of the World Health Organization, said on Twitter.

"You and the @NHSuk health professionals supporting you are true heroes and shining examples of the spirit needed to overcome #COVID19."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
united kingdom covid-19
app
Close
Captain Sir Tom Moore, who raised more than 30 million pounds ($41 million) by walking 100 lengths of his garden during last year's lockdown, was admitted to Bedford hospital after testing positive for the virus, his daughter said on Sunday.(REUTERS)
Captain Sir Tom Moore, who raised more than 30 million pounds ($41 million) by walking 100 lengths of his garden during last year's lockdown, was admitted to Bedford hospital after testing positive for the virus, his daughter said on Sunday.(REUTERS)
trending

Wishes flood in for record fundraiser Captain Moore in hospital with Covid-19

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 04:57 PM IST
Messages of support came in from politicians and the likes of the British army, the England soccer team and Michael Ball, with whom he joined to record a number one single with a cover version of “You’ll Never Walk Alone”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The births were at a private maternity den specially fitted with infrared cameras, and one zoo official saw one cub, a female cub, appearing weak.(Instagram/@detroitzoo)
The births were at a private maternity den specially fitted with infrared cameras, and one zoo official saw one cub, a female cub, appearing weak.(Instagram/@detroitzoo)
trending

It's twins! 8-year-old polar bear gives birth to two cubs in Detroit Zoo

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 01:26 PM IST
The unnamed twin cubs are the first polar bears to be successfully born and raised at the zoo in more the 15 years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Adilaxmi, works with her husband in their automobile repair shop at Sujatha Nagar, near Kothagudem.(Twitter/@RaoKavitha)
Adilaxmi, works with her husband in their automobile repair shop at Sujatha Nagar, near Kothagudem.(Twitter/@RaoKavitha)
trending

30-year-old woman mechanic receives praise for unconventional career choice

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 11:51 AM IST
A 30-year-old Telangana woman who works with her husband to support their family has recently come to the attention of MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha for taking up a career path that is generally not taken up by women - auto repair.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The film enthusiast living on the island of Pater Noster for a week without a phone, friends or family is Lisa Enroth, an emergency nurse from Sweden.(YouTube/gbgfilmfestival)
The film enthusiast living on the island of Pater Noster for a week without a phone, friends or family is Lisa Enroth, an emergency nurse from Sweden.(YouTube/gbgfilmfestival)
trending

Swedish nurse gets a chance to watch entire film festival alone in a lighthouse

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 10:05 AM IST
Lisa Enroth, an emergency nurse from Skövde, has been selected to watch the 60-movie programme of the Goteborg Film Festival in a lighthouse on a deserted island off the coast of Sweden.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The post has gathered more than 9 lakh and the numbers are quickly increasing. (representational image)(Pexels)
The post has gathered more than 9 lakh and the numbers are quickly increasing. (representational image)(Pexels)
trending

She came out to her dad, post on his reaction has sparked funnily cute thread

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 08:47 AM IST
The small tweet which is both cute and witty has now sparked a thread filled with similar tales.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Kunal Kapoor asked this question from his official Twitter account on January 31.(File Photo)
Actor Kunal Kapoor asked this question from his official Twitter account on January 31.(File Photo)
trending

Kunal Kapoor asks people about book that has changed their perspective

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 01:06 AM IST
From The Secret to The Fountainhead, netizens left all sorts of responses in the Twitter thread.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image is taken from the video which has now gone viral.(Facebook/@greencountryvillage)
The image is taken from the video which has now gone viral.(Facebook/@greencountryvillage)
trending

Video of elderly people’s drum exercise class is the Internet's new love. Watch

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 12:09 AM IST
“More fun at Drum Exercise class! We don’t own the rights to the song. (But we DO own the rights to a good time!),” reads the caption shared alongside the video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the partner of the Twitter user Salma Saade, Finlay.(Twitter/@SalmaSaade)
The image shows the partner of the Twitter user Salma Saade, Finlay.(Twitter/@SalmaSaade)
trending

She flew to Paris to meet him, he did this. People want a movie on their story

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 10:57 PM IST
The sweet and funny story of this couple has now won people over.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows a panda blissfully rolling in the snow.(Screengrab)
The image shows a panda blissfully rolling in the snow.(Screengrab)
trending

This video of a panda playing in the snow may be the best thing you’ll see today

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 09:19 PM IST
“I wanna play with that panda!” read one comment under the post.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the group members performing.(YouTube/@MayTree)
The image shows the group members performing.(YouTube/@MayTree)
trending

A capella group flawlessly imitates sound effects of Windows, company loves it

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 07:04 PM IST
The video shows Korean a capella group named Maytree.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Though it is unknown which dinosaur made the 10 centimetres long print, it is estimated that the animal stood about 75 centimetres tall and 2.5 meters long.(Instagram/@museumwales)
Though it is unknown which dinosaur made the 10 centimetres long print, it is estimated that the animal stood about 75 centimetres tall and 2.5 meters long.(Instagram/@museumwales)
trending

4-year-old girl discovers well-preserved dinosaur footprint on a beach in the UK

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 06:58 PM IST
The 220-million-year-old footprint was found on a beach near Barry in south Wales.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the man with ball in one hand and a glass in another.(Screengrab)
The image shows the man with ball in one hand and a glass in another.(Screengrab)
trending

Cricket spectator catches ball without spilling his beer, video wows people

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 06:27 PM IST
“What a catch,” wrote a Twitter user while commenting on the video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows a Fennec fox and a black-furred cat.(Reddit)
The image shows a Fennec fox and a black-furred cat.(Reddit)
trending

Fox meets cat, netizens can’t handle their cuteness. Watch

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 03:59 PM IST
“BIG CAT, smol fox,” wrote a Reddit user.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image is a screengrab taken from the video shared by Cotswold Wildlife Park.(Instagram/@Cotswoldwildlifepark)
The image is a screengrab taken from the video shared by Cotswold Wildlife Park.(Instagram/@Cotswoldwildlifepark)
trending

‘Slip slidin’ away’: Birdkeeper takes unplanned dip in penguin pool. Watch

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 12:20 PM IST
"No penguins were harmed, although a Keeper's pride was slightly damaged,” the post hilariously adds.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A total of 150 artists took part in the exhibition.(ANI)
A total of 150 artists took part in the exhibition.(ANI)
trending

International cartoon exhibition on road safety held in Jammu and Kashmir

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:08 AM IST
It was organised by Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) at Kala Kendra.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP