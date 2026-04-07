‘Without a helmet, I wouldn’t be alive’: Biker shows helmet sliced by Chinese manja, urges riders to wear one
A biker shared how his helmet was cut by Chinese manja, revealing it prevented a serious facial injury.
A biker’s chilling experience with Chinese manja has sparked widespread discussion online after he revealed how wearing a helmet likely saved his life.
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Taking to Instagram, a man identified as Yash shared a video showing the aftermath of a dangerous encounter with the sharp kite string while riding his motorcycle. In the clip, he first appears wearing a helmet before removing it to reveal visible cuts caused by the manja.
Speaking in the video, originally in Hindi, Yash explained how the incident could have turned fatal had he not been wearing protective gear.
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“If I hadn’t been wearing a helmet, I wouldn’t be alive right now. That’s the biggest reason I keep telling people to wear one. Just look at this. Can you see it? Look closely. This kite string actually cut through my helmet,” he said while showing the damaged area.
He then pointed to another section of the helmet. “See this? It’s an Axor helmet, and it’s been sliced right here. Let me show you more. Look at the visor, can you see the cut? Do you know why this happened? Because of this. This is Chinese manja.”
Yash warned that the consequences could have been severe if the string had hit his face instead of the helmet. “If I hadn’t been wearing this helmet, it wouldn’t have hit the helmet, it would have hit my face. My jaw could have been badly injured or even cut. That’s why I say, invest in a good helmet. It can save your life. Otherwise, you might not survive.”
Watch the clip here:
Video triggers reactions online
The video quickly attracted attention on social media, with many users reacting with shock and concern over the dangers posed by Chinese manja.
One user wrote, “This is terrifying. People underestimate how dangerous these kite strings can be.” Another commented, “Helmets save lives. This video is the perfect example of why riding without one is a huge risk.”
A third user said, “Chinese manja should be banned everywhere. It has already injured so many people.” Another added, “You were really lucky. That helmet literally saved your life.”
(Also read: Biker clears way for ambulance amid Mumbai traffic, wins hearts online: ‘The world looks kinder’)
One viewer wrote, “Respect for sharing this. Hopefully more people start wearing proper helmets after seeing this.” Another comment read, “The cut on the visor is scary. Imagine if that had hit your face.”
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More