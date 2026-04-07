‘Without a helmet, I wouldn’t be alive’: Biker shows helmet sliced by Chinese manja, urges riders to wear one

A biker’s chilling experience with Chinese manja has sparked widespread discussion online after he revealed how wearing a helmet likely saved his life. A biker posted a viral clip showing helmet damage from manja, saying it saved him from injury. (Instagram/thatwanabeinfluencer)

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Taking to Instagram, a man identified as Yash shared a video showing the aftermath of a dangerous encounter with the sharp kite string while riding his motorcycle. In the clip, he first appears wearing a helmet before removing it to reveal visible cuts caused by the manja.

Speaking in the video, originally in Hindi, Yash explained how the incident could have turned fatal had he not been wearing protective gear.

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“If I hadn’t been wearing a helmet, I wouldn’t be alive right now. That’s the biggest reason I keep telling people to wear one. Just look at this. Can you see it? Look closely. This kite string actually cut through my helmet,” he said while showing the damaged area.

He then pointed to another section of the helmet. “See this? It’s an Axor helmet, and it’s been sliced right here. Let me show you more. Look at the visor, can you see the cut? Do you know why this happened? Because of this. This is Chinese manja.”

Yash warned that the consequences could have been severe if the string had hit his face instead of the helmet. “If I hadn’t been wearing this helmet, it wouldn’t have hit the helmet, it would have hit my face. My jaw could have been badly injured or even cut. That’s why I say, invest in a good helmet. It can save your life. Otherwise, you might not survive.”

Watch the clip here: