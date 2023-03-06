Woman adds 'Bollywood tadka' to surprise performance for fiance during engagement. Watch

The videos that show the would-be brides or would-be grooms doing something special for their significant others always leave people with a smile. One such video was recently posted on Instagram that shows a woman’s surprise performance for her fiance during her engagement ceremony.

Food blogger who goes by ‘FoodieeKudi’ shared the video on Instagram. The video opens to show the woman dancing with a few people. Within moments, the song changes and she stops for a moment as if confused by the change in the track. However, soon it becomes clear that it is a part of her performance as more people join her and she starts dancing to a Bollywood track. Towards the end of the video, she also brings her fiance to the stage.

Take a look at the beautiful video that will leave you amazed:

The video was posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated close to 1.8 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. Additionally, the video has also received tons of likes and comments.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted to the video:

“I thought at first the girl was getting confused while dancing because the song changed,” posted an Instagram user. “Really marvellous and congratulations to both of you for a new life,” shared another. “Something new,” expressed a third. “Unique one,” wrote a fourth.