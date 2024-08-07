Woman alleges man grabbed her breasts while shopping in Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar with husband: ‘I felt dirty’

A woman took to Reddit alleging that she faced sexual assault while shopping in Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar with her husband. She claimed that a man groped her and walked away, adding how she felt “dirty” and the incident left her in tears. A woman shared a post on Reddit alleging that a man groped her in Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar. (Unsplash/saif71)

“I was in Lajpat Nagar with my husband. Both of us standing and looking in different directions, finding a particular store. This tall man in dhoti and kurta walks between us, literally holds my b**b and walks off. I realised and hit him from the back (not too hard because obviously I gave him the benefit of the doubt and thought it’s probably me thinking things and it might have been a mistake),” she wrote.

“He turned around and made a face like he knew nothing but you could tell he did it with full intention and tried to hide that with a straight face. Told my husband what happened, husband abused him and ran after him but I asked him to leave it and called him back. He came back but I felt dirty and cried and for some reason blamed my husband too,” she added.

“What should I have done? What should my husband have done? Why do I feel like this? How can someone hold my b**b in public and walk off,” he further questioned.

Since being shared, the post has prompted people to share varied comments. While some suggested the woman complain to the police, some shared their own horror stories.

What did Reddit users say about this woman’s post?

“This is so so scary… and you still may be feeling awful… just know that man is an absolute shitty human and hope he rots in hell. Try shouting and making a public commotion if something like this happens again. It’s tough to be in your senses during this but yeah the man would be caught if people intervene,” wrote a Reddit user.

Another person added, “Hit harder next time and start shouting, the crowd will do the rest . Sorry you had to go through this.”

A third person posted, “Public should thrash people like that and teach them a lesson then and there only.” A fourth commented, “Such perverts groping women and leaving us lifelong trauma. You're strong, you did nothing wrong, your spouse did nothing wrong. Feeling helpless and restless is a part of it you will heal at your own pace. Always remember the times you were safe and it’s a one off thing.”

A few months ago, a teen took to Reddit, alleging how he faced sexual assault while travelling in Delhi Metro.

“I just got assaulted in Delhi metro right now at Rajiv Chowk Metro Station. I am a 16-year-old boy, and I was travelling alone in the metro,” the teen wrote on x while sharing a screenshot of his Reddit post. He also tagged Delhi Police.