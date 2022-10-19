Woman asks her dogs not to step in a puddle, see what happens next

Raising a dog sounds delightful. But in reality, one has to raise them like kids. A pet parent has to teach them various things, from playful tricks to telling them what's good or bad. A recent video doing rounds on Instagram shows something similar. In a video uploaded by user @oscarnkarma, a woman can be seen giving instructions to her two pets. In the video, the dogs have to cross a puddle. The woman tells her golden retriever and german shepherd that they should not step into the water and come from the sides of it. As she is telling them, both of the dogs listen and follow her. Once they cross the puddle, she says 'very good and appreciates her dogs.

Take a look at the video of the woman giving instructions to her dog here:

Since this video was shared on the social media site, it has been viewed 1.2 million times. The video also has more than 90,000 likes and several comments. One person in the Instagram comments wrote, "So sweet of both of them. My baby golden retriever purposely wants to stamp the water. He loves it, and I can see his happy face, so I allow him." Another person said, "The small difference shows who is raised with mom and who is raised with dad." Someone even added, "Oscar toh bilkul samjhta hai like an obedient child karma Thoda naughty hai (Oscar understands everything like an obedient child while Karma is naughty). "Kudos to you guys. You must have spent an insane amount of time and energy in training them like this," added a fourth.