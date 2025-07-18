Woman at centre of Thai monk scandal claims she gave birth to abbot’s child

A woman accused of initiating sexual relationships and extorting millions from Thai monks using photos and videos indicating intimacy has claimed that she has given birth to a child, reported the Daily Star. The high-profile monks named in the scandal were disrobed and cast out of the monkhood. Monks named in the alleged sex scandal in Thailand were disrobed and cast out of the monkhood. (Representational image). (Unsplash/rafael_ishkhanyan)

How did the scandal come to light?

The scandal involving the monks and Wilawan Emsawat was uncovered when the abbot of the Wat Tri Thotsathep monastery in Bangkok suddenly left monkhood and went missing. The police claimed that he did so to avoid getting blackmailed by Emsawat. She has now claimed that she gave birth to his child.

“Tens of thousands of photos”

The police claimed that they had uncovered thousands of videos and photos of intimacy on her phone. They also claimed to have found several chats of sexual nature. As per the authorities, Emsawat used the visuals and the messages to extort money from the monks.

The Daily Star reported that police found over 80,000 pictures and videos which show sexual encounters between her and monks from various temples.

She reportedly received over 385 million baht ($11.9 million) of extortion money in the past three years. However, most were allegedly spent on gambling websites.

Who are the monks named in the scandal?

According to the Daily Star, nine monks were disrobed. They are, former abbot of Wat Trithat Thep Phra Thep Wachirapamok, former abbot of Wat Tha Luang Phra Thep Wachirasithimethi, former abbot of Wat Phrom Kaset Phra Palat Suraphon, former abbot of Wat Chuchittharam Phra Thepphacharaphon, former abbot of Phra Phutthachai Temple Phra Thep Wachirathiraphon, former assistant abbot of Wat Kalyanamit Woramahawihan Phra Pariyatthada, former assistant abbot of Wat Pak Nam Phra Thep Wachirathirakun, former assistant abbot of Wat Sothon Wararam Worawihan Phra Khru Siriwiriyathada, and former monk at Wat Mai Yai Paen Phra Maha Boonlert.

As per local media, three more monks are allegedly involved in the scandal.

Arrest of Wilawan Emsawat

Following the controversy, she was arrested from her home in Nonthaburi province, north of Thailand's capital, Bangkok. Police have charged her with money laundering, extortion, and receiving stolen goods. She has also been charged with abetting alleged abuse of authority by monks but details about it have not yet been made public.