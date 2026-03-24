Woman says ‘four-day work week’ is ‘absolutely legendary’, explains why

In the video, Dhar is seen explaining why she believes a shorter work week could be beneficial for employees. She said, "A four-day work week is absolutely legendary. Thursday night, you can go out for drinks. Friday, you can recover from those drinks and you know chill. Saturday, you can still go out, get a little bit of chores done. And Sunday, finally, you can mentally prepare for the Monday."

A woman has sparked a lively debate online after advocating for a four-day work week in a viral Instagram video. The woman, identified as Sukanya Dhar, shared her take on how an extra day off could improve work life balance, drawing both support and scepticism from social media users.

Idea resonates, but not without criticism The video quickly gained traction online, prompting a range of reactions from viewers. While some users strongly agreed with the idea, others pointed out practical challenges and inequalities that could arise from such a system.

One user wrote, "This is so perfect, bro. I literally don’t even get time to plan a work-life balance, so how will it even happen?" highlighting how difficult it already is for many to manage their schedules.

Another commented, "I’d be grateful if I even got two days off," suggesting that for some workers, even the standard weekend remains out of reach.

Others looked at the idea more optimistically. "Trips every weekend," one user wrote, imagining the lifestyle benefits of an extended break, while another added, "Trust me, 3-day work week is even better."

However, not all responses were supportive. One user pointed out the structural implications, writing, "You need other people working on Friday and Saturday to serve you, who won’t get any days off." Another user echoed the aspirational tone of the video, simply saying, "I really want this to be true."

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)