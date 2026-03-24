Woman says ‘four-day work week’ is ‘absolutely legendary’, explains why
A woman explained benefits of a four day work week, sparking mixed reactions online.
A woman has sparked a lively debate online after advocating for a four-day work week in a viral Instagram video. The woman, identified as Sukanya Dhar, shared her take on how an extra day off could improve work life balance, drawing both support and scepticism from social media users.
(Also read: ‘I’m very underpaid’: Techie working as backend lead at startup says work-life balance is dead)
In the video, Dhar is seen explaining why she believes a shorter work week could be beneficial for employees. She said, "A four-day work week is absolutely legendary. Thursday night, you can go out for drinks. Friday, you can recover from those drinks and you know chill. Saturday, you can still go out, get a little bit of chores done. And Sunday, finally, you can mentally prepare for the Monday."
The clip was shared with a caption that read, “please make it happen” .
Watch the clip here:
Idea resonates, but not without criticism
The video quickly gained traction online, prompting a range of reactions from viewers. While some users strongly agreed with the idea, others pointed out practical challenges and inequalities that could arise from such a system.
One user wrote, "This is so perfect, bro. I literally don’t even get time to plan a work-life balance, so how will it even happen?" highlighting how difficult it already is for many to manage their schedules.
Another commented, "I’d be grateful if I even got two days off," suggesting that for some workers, even the standard weekend remains out of reach.
Others looked at the idea more optimistically. "Trips every weekend," one user wrote, imagining the lifestyle benefits of an extended break, while another added, "Trust me, 3-day work week is even better."
However, not all responses were supportive. One user pointed out the structural implications, writing, "You need other people working on Friday and Saturday to serve you, who won’t get any days off." Another user echoed the aspirational tone of the video, simply saying, "I really want this to be true."
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More