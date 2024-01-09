Woman checks mom’s spices after pie tasted ‘weird’, makes shocking discovery

A woman was up for an unpleasant surprise when she decided to check the spices in her mom's kitchen after a pie made by her mother tasted ‘weird’. She took to X to share about the incident. It also prompted many to share similar situations they have faced. The image was shared by a woman who made a shocking discovery about the spices her mom uses. (X/@gothspiderbitch)

X user Sarah McGonagall wrote, “I told my mom that her apple pie tasted a little weird this year, and she goes ‘Really? I always use the same recipe. The nutmeg was a bit clumpy, maybe it didn’t blend well’. She takes out the jar to show me, and after a very long pause, I say ‘Mom…this expired 24 years ago’.”

In the next few tweets, McGonagall shared that she started looking into more spices in her mom’s cabinet and was ‘not disappointed’. In the process, she found several items that had expired years ago.

Take a look at her tweet:

The post was shared a few days ago. Since then, the tweet has gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated close to 11.7 million views, and the numbers are only increasing. While some took the route of hilarity while reacting, a few shared similar stories of their own.

What did X users say about the post?

“I recently found the cream of tartar (tartaric acid) in my parents’ pantry from 1977. It was barely young enough to have a barcode on it,” shared an X user. “My best friend's family came to Canada from England in the 70s and brought with them a whole roast chicken in a can. It is now an heirloom,” posted another.

“At least your parents can blame it on the fact that they are elderly. I fried chicken at my friend's house and noticed it wasn't getting crispy. He checked the bag of flour, and it had expired a year prior. Who doesn't go through a bag of flour in a year?” commented a third. "I’m more shocked at the realisation that 2000 was 24 years ago," wrote a fourth.