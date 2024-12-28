Woman claims she received over ₹5 crore from men for being a ‘spoiled brat’: ‘Capitalise your pretty privilege’
A woman claimed that as a “findom”, all she needs to do is be a “spoiled brat” and order men to send their money to her. She also teaches others how to do it.
A woman’s video about her profession, in which she claims to have earned over ₹5 crore in four years, has created a stir on social media. The woman says she earns by being a “spoiled brat” and demanding money from her “fin subs.”
Who is a “fin sub”?
According to Urban Dictionary, a “fin sub” is “someone who enjoys having their Dom/Domme Master/Mistress control their finances and spend their money.”
What did the woman claim?
“No cap! You really CAN be a professional spoiled brat for a living! In the past 4 years, I’ve made $700k (approximately ₹5 crore) from creating general social media pages and fan sites UNDER an alias, branded to only attract THIS kind of sub. In this dynamic- you hold the power, you don’t need to be explicit unless it empowers you AND you can do it completely from your phone!” Instagram user Blair Richards wrote.
Also Read: Influencer offers her own breast milk to team at boat party, says ‘it’s actually delicious’
In a video she shared, she showcases a screen displaying a series of transactions, claiming it documents when a man sent her hundreds of dollars within just one hour, simply because she asked him to. She also advises others, “capitalise your pretty priviledge”, and urges them to just ask money from “fin subs”.
How did social media react?
From disbelief to criticism to support, varied reactions poured in on the post’s comments sections. A few also asked questions about the world of financial domination.
An individual wrote, “If you’re a dude and do this. You’re 100% the problem.” Another added, “Humans surprise me.” A third expressed, “Damn I'm so jealous of this because I struggle so hard financially lol.” A fourth commented, “Wait where do you meet these men?”
Also Read: Indian man spends the day with a sex worker, fulfils her wish to try sushi: ‘Resilience at its finest’
What is financial domination?
Dr Sarah Ashton, a psychologist, told ABC that it happens mainly in an online environment. In this situation, there is a financial dominant or “findom” and a submissive or “fin sub”.
She further explained to the outlet that relationships are solely online and anonymous in this spectrum. It often involves the “fin doms” having complete control over the finances of the “fin subs.”