 Woman climbs on top of Lamborghini to dance, breaks windshield: 'Thoughtless and disrespectful'
Friday, Apr 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Woman climbs on top of Lamborghini to dance, breaks windshield: ‘Thoughtless and disrespectful’

ByTrisha Sengupta
Apr 19, 2024 09:31 PM IST

A video of a woman dancing on top of a Lamborghini after damaging its windshield has sparked chatter on Reddit. Some even called it “thoughtless”.

A video of a woman damaging the windshield of a luxury car has gone viral on social media. In the video, the woman is seen climbing on top of a Lamborghini and breaking the vehicle’s windshield in the process. The viral video has also left people with several comments. While some called her behaviour “extreme” and “irresponsible”, others argued that the video is staged.

The image shows a Lamborghini with a damaged windshield caused by the woman dancing on top of it. (Screengrab)
The image shows a Lamborghini with a damaged windshield caused by the woman dancing on top of it. (Screengrab)

Originally posted on TikTok, the video later made its way onto other social media platforms. A Reddit user shared the video with a caption that reads, “Why do people do this just to get views and likes?”

In the clip, the woman is seen standing in front of a blue-coloured Lamborghini. Soon, she jumps on the windshield, which instantly cracks. As the video progresses, she is seen climbing on the car's roof and dancing.

Take a look at the viral video here:

MC dances on top of car and breaks the windshield 🤦‍♂️
byu/EthanthegamerGD inImTheMainCharacter

Since being posted, the video has gathered more than 9,100 upvotes - and the numbers are only increasing. The share has further accumulated tons of comments from people.

What did Reddit users say about this video?

“I don't know what's more horrible, the dance, her jumping on the car or the annoying song,” wrote a Reddit user.

“These people are so thoughtless and disrespectful,” added another.

“A smart person, as soon as they notice they messed up, would stop recording and pay for the damages, not continue their video by causing more damage,” joined a third.

“A smart person wouldn't do this in the first place,” shared a fourth.

“It's her car. She gets views and gets paid for them. She even has a cyber truck she was shooting at. She doesn't care. She's probably a millionaire,” argued a fifth.

“A smart person would probably recognize that this is rage bait, and the broken windshield only helps get more than enough reach to pay for a dozen windshields,” commented a sixth.

The woman in the video is identified as TikToker @snowbunnyjelly. Reportedly, she makes videos that show her jumping on or hurling bats or throwing drinks at luxury cars.

Woman climbs on top of Lamborghini to dance, breaks windshield: 'Thoughtless and disrespectful'
