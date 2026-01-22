Woman customises iPhone cover in minutes using vending machine in Dubai: ‘I love it’

A Ukrainian content creator based in Dubai has gone viral after sharing a video of herself customising a phone cover for her iPhone 17 Pro Max using a vending style machine. The clip, posted on Instagram by Tetiana Skoryna, highlights how personalised phone accessories can now be created within minutes, sparking curiosity and admiration among viewers online. A woman’s video of creating a personalised iPhone cover within minutes sparked curiosity. (Instagram/tetianaskoryna)

In the video, Skoryna is seen approaching the machine and selecting her phone model from the on screen options. She then scans a code, chooses a photograph from her phone and uploads it directly to the machine. The selected image appears on the display, where she adjusts its size and placement before finalising the design. Moments later, the machine delivers a freshly printed phone cover featuring her chosen photo.

Take a look here at the clip: