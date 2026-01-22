Woman customises iPhone cover in minutes using vending machine in Dubai: ‘I love it’
A woman shared a video showing how she customised an iPhone cover using a vending style machine.
A Ukrainian content creator based in Dubai has gone viral after sharing a video of herself customising a phone cover for her iPhone 17 Pro Max using a vending style machine. The clip, posted on Instagram by Tetiana Skoryna, highlights how personalised phone accessories can now be created within minutes, sparking curiosity and admiration among viewers online.
In the video, Skoryna is seen approaching the machine and selecting her phone model from the on screen options. She then scans a code, chooses a photograph from her phone and uploads it directly to the machine. The selected image appears on the display, where she adjusts its size and placement before finalising the design. Moments later, the machine delivers a freshly printed phone cover featuring her chosen photo.
Take a look here at the clip:
Sharing the clip, Skoryna kept her caption short and simple, writing, “I love it”.
Social media reacts with curiosity and praise
The video quickly attracted reactions from Instagram users, many of whom were fascinated by the idea of instant phone cover customisation. One user commented, “This is actually so cool, I want one of these machines near me.” Another wrote, “Dubai really has everything, even custom phone covers on demand.”
A third viewer added, “The quality looks amazing, I did not expect it to be so clean.” Another reaction read, “Imagine changing your phone cover every week with a new picture.” One user joked, “My gallery is not ready for this level of responsibility.” Another simply said, “Now this is the future of shopping.”
