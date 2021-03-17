Woman delivers baby girl onboard flight from Bengaluru to Jaipur

A baby girl was born onboard an IndiGo flight from Bengaluru to Jaipur.

The baby was delivered with the help of a crew assisted by a doctor onboard.

Committed to duty.... Anytime....... Anywhere



Dr. Subahana Nazir, a Railway Doctor of @NWRailways while travelling @IndiGo6E from Bengluru to Jaipur attended to medical emergency and helped deliver a baby on-board. #ProudRailwayWomen pic.twitter.com/ku4OmLxBiT — North Western Railway (@NWRailways) March 17, 2021





"Jaipur Airport was immediately informed to arrange for a doctor and an ambulance on arrival. Both the baby and mother are stable.

"Dr Subahana Nazir, who helped deliver the baby, was welcomed into the arrival hall and a Thank You card was handed over by IndiGo's Jaipur staff," the statement added.

