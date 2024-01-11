close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Woman effortlessly plays Jamal Kudu on veena, netizens can't get over it. Watch

Woman effortlessly plays Jamal Kudu on veena, netizens can't get over it. Watch

ByVrinda Jain
Jan 11, 2024 09:46 AM IST

The veena rendition of the song Jamal Kudu went quickly viral on social media. Many people loved the tunes of it.

Veena artist Veena Srivani often showcases her talent on the Indian classical instrument by sharing videos on social media. She recently shared a video of her performing the song Jamal Kudu from Ranbir Kapoor's most recent blockbuster movie Animal. Since Srivani posted the video, it quickly garnered widespread attention and received love from many.

Artist playing the song Jamal Kudu. (Instagram/@Veena Srivani)
Artist playing the song Jamal Kudu. (Instagram/@Veena Srivani)

The clip shows Srivani sitting on the floor with her music set up. She then plays the tune of Jamal Kudu on a speaker. As the tune of the song plays, she effortlessly matches the beats with the veena. (Also Read: African artist’s soul-stirring rendition of Rabindra Sangeet wows people)

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Watch the video of Srivani here:

This post was shared a few days ago on social media. Since being posted, it has gained close to four million views and the numbers are still increasing. The share also has numerous likes and comments. Many were impressed by her performance.

Check out how people reacted to this video:

An individual wrote, "Better than the original. Please keep making more."

A second said, "You are really amazing."

"Amazing talent," posted a third.

A fourth added, "This is so awesome."

"You play very well, can you teach me also?" posted a fifth.

Earlier, another rendition of Jamal Kudu captured the attention of many people on social media. It featured sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma playing the song on the instrument. His performance won the hearts of many. https://www.hindustantimes.com/trending/animals-jamal-kudu-gets-a-sitar-rendition-people-say-its-mindblowing-101704786675140.html

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out