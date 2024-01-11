Woman effortlessly plays Jamal Kudu on veena, netizens can't get over it. Watch

Veena artist Veena Srivani often showcases her talent on the Indian classical instrument by sharing videos on social media. She recently shared a video of her performing the song Jamal Kudu from Ranbir Kapoor's most recent blockbuster movie Animal. Since Srivani posted the video, it quickly garnered widespread attention and received love from many. Artist playing the song Jamal Kudu. (Instagram/@Veena Srivani)

The clip shows Srivani sitting on the floor with her music set up. She then plays the tune of Jamal Kudu on a speaker. As the tune of the song plays, she effortlessly matches the beats with the veena. (Also Read: African artist’s soul-stirring rendition of Rabindra Sangeet wows people)

Watch the video of Srivani here:

This post was shared a few days ago on social media. Since being posted, it has gained close to four million views and the numbers are still increasing. The share also has numerous likes and comments. Many were impressed by her performance.

Check out how people reacted to this video:

An individual wrote, "Better than the original. Please keep making more."

A second said, "You are really amazing."

"Amazing talent," posted a third.

A fourth added, "This is so awesome."

"You play very well, can you teach me also?" posted a fifth.

Earlier, another rendition of Jamal Kudu captured the attention of many people on social media. It featured sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma playing the song on the instrument. His performance won the hearts of many.