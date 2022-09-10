Home / Trending / Woman falls at the beginning of the race, gets up and wins it. Video wows people

Woman falls at the beginning of the race, gets up and wins it. Video wows people

trending
Published on Sep 10, 2022 07:34 PM IST

The video of a woman winning even after falling down at the beginning of a race has amazed people.

The image shows the perticipants in a race.(Twitter/@nvot_track)
The image shows the perticipants in a race.(Twitter/@nvot_track)
ByTrisha Sengupta

A video showing the determination of a woman even after facing hurdles is winning people’s hearts. Shared on Instagram, the video shows how the woman won a race even after falling down at the beginning. It is one of such videos that may also leave you motivated.

The video was originally posted on a Twitter handle called Old Tappan Track & Field. “Bergen county championships- girls hh trials. Incredible effort by Abigail Dennis. Must watch,” they wrote and tweeted the video a few months ago.

The clip is now creating a buzz after being re-shared on the Instagram page Goodnews Movement. They also shared the video with a sweet caption. “GO, ABBY, GO! Despite falling toward the beginning of the race, Abby still finds it in her to win the race! It's not over 'til it's over... you got this!” they posted.

The video opens to show the runners crossing hurdles during the race. While doing so, the woman, Abby, falls down as her competitors go ahead. Undeterred, however, she gives her all and finally wins the race.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 7.9 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Alongside, the video has gathered close to 32,000 likes. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Wait what? That is incredible,” posted an Instagram user. “Good job,” expressed another. “Imagine if she had lost her focus after her fall! But she did it!! Great job!” commented a third. “I LOVE these stories… Completely inspiring,” wrote a fourth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram viral video
instagram viral video

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 10, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out