Woman forgets iPad at Tirupati airport, gets it back with CISF help: ‘10 min mai wapas milgaya’

What began as a moment of panic quickly turned into relief for a traveller who managed to recover her lost iPad shortly after leaving Tirupati airport. Within just 10 minutes of informing the CISF, the iPad was located and returned to them. (@rimjhim_ki_duniya_/Instagram)

Rimjhim, who shared the experience on Instagram, said she and her family had already travelled nearly 4 kilometres away from the airport when they realised the device had been left behind.

In the video, she explains that they suddenly remembered the iPad was missing and decided to turn back midway to look for it.

Lost iPad recovered in minutes: After returning to the airport and searching for the device, they approached CISF personnel and lodged a complaint. According to her account, the response was swift and reassuring.

Within just 10 minutes of informing the authorities, the iPad was located and returned to them. The quick turnaround brought immediate relief, turning what could have been a stressful situation into a positive experience.

“Dhoondhne ke baad humne CISF mein complaint ki, aur 10 minute ke andar humein hamara iPad wapas mil gaya,” she says.

Rimjhim also expressed her gratitude in the caption of her post, writing, “We forgot our iPad at Tirupati airport and with the help of CISF, we were able to get back our iPad. Thanks a lot.”

HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when she responds.

Also Read: Indian man loses passport at Delhi airport, CISF officer tracks him down in crowd: ‘A big salute’