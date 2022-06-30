Woman gets quilts made of late father’s shirts to remember him fondly. Watch

When someone loses a family member or a loved one, they look for ways to keep their memories alive. Often, seeing the possessions of that loved one helps one relive fond memories. To keep alive the memories of her father, a woman did something unique using his old shirts and a video about it is quite emotional to watch.

A woman named Nikhita Kini shared how she turned her late father’s shirts into a quilt that would keep her warm and keep his memory alive. She posted a video on her personal Instagram account on June 19, which was Father’s Day, to share how she got the quilts made. It is explained via texts inserts on the video how she sent her father’s favourite shirts to a “magical place” two years ago. The place sorted the shirts according to the colours – pink and blue – which were her father’s favourites. They then made quilts out of them which are quite beautiful to see. She waited for two years to travel with them and surprise her brother. The video ends with a clip of her father wearing a pink shirt. A text insert reads, “Always keeping us warm even from beyond.”

“It took me 2 years to complete this reel. I couldn’t get myself to shoot the part where the package came to my place on dad’s birthday (coincidentally) - March 8th 2021 and I unpacked it and could feel emotions I haven’t experienced in my whole life. @purkalstreeshakti does God’s work of giving people more than just a warm blanket. They gave me my dad’s most prized possessions - his shirts, and made it into an heirloom,” she wrote as part of a detailed caption to the video.

Watch the video and her entire post below:

Since being posted, the video has received more than 8.85 lakh views. It also prompted lots of comments as netizens loved the idea and mentioned wanting to do something similar.

“I lost my dad three weeks ago and chanced upon this today. This is such a lovely way to remember your father. I think this may well be something I can do with my beloved dad’s shirts too for myself and my brother,” commented an Instagram user. “It’s been a year and a half…but I miss my Dad every day. My Dad’s shirts were his prized possession and every shirt had a story to it…we have not parted with a single shirt till date…now I know what to do with them…Thanks for sharing,” wrote another individual. “This is so emotional, just couldn’t stop crying as I too lost my father 6 months ago. But there is not a single day I don’t miss him,” posted a third.